Eddie Murphy to Host SNL for First Time in 35 Years — Plus Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and More

Eddie Murphy is making his Saturday Night Live comeback!

The comedian will host this year’s Christmas episode, marking his first time leading the show in 35 years, NBC announced Monday.

Murphy made a brief appearance on SNL in 2015 for a special tribute for the show’s 40th anniversary but has not delivered a full monologue since 1984.

Murphy, 58, was a cast member from 1980-1984. During his time on the show, he was known for several iconic sketches and characters including Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood, Buckwheat, Gumby and more.

The musical guest featured during Murphy’s episode has not yet been announced.

Along with Murphy, a handful of other A-list stars were announced to host the 45th season. Woody Harrelson will kick off the season premiere on Sept. 28, with Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Kristen Stewart will also host.

And Taylor Swift will take the stage to sing new songs off her hit album Lover on Oct. 5.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones Releasing a New Netflix Standup Special in 2020

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s full cast — including Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones — and more are also set to return for the 45th season.

SNL returns Sept. 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.