SNL's Chloe Fineman Gets 'Married' on Instagram Live Thanks to Coronavirus

Did Chloe Fineman get married?

The Saturday Night Live star appeared to marry actor Casey Thomas Brown in an outrageous wedding ceremony broadcast Monday on Instagram Live — but the stunt was just for laughs.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Fineman and Brown did not officially get married and were simply trying to entertain their followers with the skit amid coronavirus social-distancing. PEOPLE is out to a rep for SNL.

Fineman first teased the faux nuptials in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying she planned to have a real wedding but that due to the coronavirus, no one could come.

“Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live ❤️. Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT,” she wrote. “Plus, my fiancé’s mom @drew_droege with be there, my maid I’d honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers . Y’all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time.”

The humorous wedding invitation featured photos of Fineman and Brown wearing long wigs and crazy outfits.

To take the skit to the next level, Fineman joked that not only did the coronavirus leave her without guests, but her makeup artist and manicurist had also canceled on her.

“The big day is at 5pm. Well, fun news, my makeup artist just canceled, and my manicurist canceled,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Already knew Mom and Dad canceled… it’s just me to my own devices.”

She also said her wedding dress order got canceled.

“We’re not going to be wearing white,” she added.

Fineman, who joined SNL in 2019, also shared several screenshots of articles written about the wedding on her Instagram Story.

While the comedian has yet to address whether the wedding was a joke or not, she’s known for posting her various sketch characters and impersonations on her Instagram account.