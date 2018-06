Talk about a whirlwind romance! Shortly following her split from rapper Mac Miller, Ariana Grande began dating Pete Davidson, whom made their newly-minted relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the pair wearing Harry Potter wizard robes, in late May 2018.

Aside from showering each other with love on social media, Davidson and Grande got matching tattoos, and the comedian even showed off his new neck ink that seemingly referenced the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.