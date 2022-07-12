SNL (Re-)Breaks All-Time Emmy Nominations Record with 9 New Nods, Including for Exiting Star Kate McKinnon

McKinnon, who left the show in May, received an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy nomination for this season of Saturday Night Live

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live still reigns as the most Emmy-nominated show in history.

After Tuesday's Emmy Award nominations, SNL has added nine nominations to its record-breaking 306 overall nominations since it premiered in 1975.

Among the nominations for the weekly sketch show are Kate McKinnon for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and Bowen Yang for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted an episode filled with jokes about the Oscars' slap, was also nominated in the guest actor category.

The show was also nominated for outstanding variety sketch series, a category it has won for the past five years. The sketch show also got nods for production design, directing, music direction, short form nonfiction series and sound mixing.

Among the hundreds of nominations, SNL has won 81 Emmy Awards so far.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 47 Cast Shot -- Pictured: (l-r) Aristotle Athari, Colin Jost, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Pete Davidson, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, James Austin Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Punkie Johnson Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Last year, the show was nominated for 21 awards. Among the winners were Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph for outstanding guest actor and guest actress in a comedy series, respectively. The series also won for production design, directing, hairstyling, lighting and makeup.

This is not the first nomination for McKinnon, who bid farewell to the show at the end of season 47. The actress and comedian, 38, has been nominated for the category eight other times and has won twice, in 2016 and 2017.

McKinnon joined the cast of SNL during season 37 in 2012. At the time, she was the first openly lesbian cast member to join the series.

The comedian said goodbye to the late-night comedy sketch series during the Natasha Lyonne-hosted season finale.

In a surprisingly touching cold open, the fan-favorite "Close Encounter" sketch, McKinnon reprised her role of Miss Rafferty, a woman abducted by aliens who experiences a much different ordeal than her fellow abductees.

After Miss Rafferty detailed what went down during her alien abduction, two government agents told her that she must go with the extraterrestrials "permanently."

As McKinnon then stood on the alien spacecraft, she said her goodbyes, which were from both her character, as well as from herself as a star on SNL.

"Well, Earth, I love you. Thanks for letting me stay awhile," McKinnon said, getting emotional. After placing her hand on her chest, the star then closed out the sketch with the show's signature catchphrase, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" as the audience before her erupted with cheers.

During the season 47 finale, McKinnon appeared in another sketch later in the evening, where she and Aidy Bryant — who also marked her final episode — advertised a hair product for older women.

The evening's musical guest Japanese Breakfast even made a cameo towards the end of the sketch.

Over the years, McKinnon became a staple and beloved member of the SNL cast, bringing to life hilarious sketches and perfectly executing impressions of various famous figures, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ellen DeGeneres and Hillary Clinton, among others.

The comedian will next be heard as a voice actor in DC League of Super-Pets, and she'll be seen in the live-action Barbie movie, which features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling alongside a star-studded cast.

In addition to McKinnon and Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney also left the show at the end of the season.

