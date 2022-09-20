Megan Thee Stallion and Miles Teller to Host 'Saturday Night Live' amid Cast Shakeup

Saturday Night Live has recruited a trio of industry heavyweights to help kick off the show's 48th season.

NBC announced on Tuesday that the long-running sketch series will return on Oct. 1 with Miles Teller as host. This marks Teller's first time hosting the show.

Joining the Top Gun: Maverick star on the season 47 premiere episode is Kendrick Lamar, who will serve as the musical guest for the third time.

Brendan Gleeson will host on Oct. 8, with Willow as the musical guest. Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will do double duty as host and musical guest for the Oct. 15 episode.

The season 48 host casting news comes as SNL is navigating a major shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari.

Just this week, and hours before Tuesday's hosting announcement, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd, 37, said in a statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Michaels, 77, recently called season 48 a "transition year."

"There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels told reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, adding that it's an "exciting" time for the show.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Season 47 of Saturday Night Live premieres Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.