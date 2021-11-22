Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, the brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, served as both writer and cast member for one season of Saturday Night Live in 1979

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66.

Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu.

A title card during the episode read "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021." The show also paid tribute on its Twitter account by sharing a short film starring the late comic titled "The Java Junkie."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Like his older brother Dan, Peter got his start in show business as a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto.

He joined Saturday Night Live for one season in 1979, serving as both a writer and cast member. During his year-long tenure on the series, he earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

