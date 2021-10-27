SATC Revival Star Cathy Ang Says Conversations Around Diversity 'Are Constantly Happening' on Set

The young actress stars as Charlotte York’s daughter Lily in the revival, titled And Just Like That…

Cathy Ang is opening up about how the upcoming Sex and the City revival is doing things differently this time around.

The actress, 25, stars as Charlotte York's (Kristin Davis) daughter Lily in the upcoming HBO Max series, titled And Just Like That. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she discussed the new show's commitment to diversity, noting that many of the newcomers are women of color.

"I really think it is going to showcase the way that our beloved trio can actually interact with women of color today," she told the outlet. "If you go down the list of everyone who's cast: Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker—they have such large personalities and energies that they bring to the table."

"And even at a table read, there's always discussion about how to make sure that these characters are properly representing a real person," she continued.

For her own character, Ang said she's hoping to add to conversations about transracial adoption, as Charlotte and her husband Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) adopted Lily in the series finale of the original show.

"It's too much pressure to be like, 'I'm representing all these Asians in New York City,' obviously," she said. "But maybe I'll be able to represent how complicated it is to be a Chinese adoptee in a richer, white household. And I think those conversations are constantly happening with the writers, with the producers, and they're so open to it. And I see it in the storylines."

"I also don't think it's going to reduce anyone to just the color of their skin," Ang added. "Everyone is a little surprising."

"If we think about the last couple years that we've had, everyone has had to reckon with who they are and how they should be relating to the rest of the world," she said. "I think these artists, in particular, felt the need to really engage in that conversation. We want everyone to be seen on our show."

As for what it was like to join such a beloved franchise, Ang admitted that it was "scary, but also exciting."

"I never thought of myself as sitting on a show that was so spectacular and iconic," she said. "I hope people enjoy seeing Lily and that there's a lot of young girls out there who feel akin to her. I hope I can be a light for that."

And Just Like That… will follow Charlotte, as well as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the official description.

Along with Kim Cattrall, the trio all starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two Sex and the City feature films (in 2008 and 2010). Cattrall, 65, will not appear in the HBO Max revival.