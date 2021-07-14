The upcoming HBO Max series And Just Like That..., starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, is filming in New York this summer

Three new faces have joined the cast of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Choudhury, 54, will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," according to a press release. She's appeared in Blindspot, Jessica Jones and Homeland, and she stars alongside Dev Patel in A24's upcoming feature adaptation of The Green Knight, which premieres July 30.

Nicole, 50, portrays Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian." The actress is known for her roles in Empire, Chicago P.D. and Boogie Nights.

Pittman, 35, joins the cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor." She's appeared on the Broadway stage and onscreen, with roles in The Morning Show, Luke Cage and The Americans.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell."

They join previously announced newcomer Sara Ramírez, who plays Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer standup comedian and the host of a popular podcast that Carrie frequents as a guest.

The revival will follow Carrie (Sarah), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.