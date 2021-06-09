SATC Revival: Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler to Reprise Roles

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis announced the Sex and the City revival, titled And Just Like That, in January

Four more familiar faces are joining HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) are all reprising their roles in And Just Like That.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable," Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Sex and the City Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Timothy Hiatt/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty; Dominik Bindl/Getty

Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez was confirmed as a newcomer in May. Ramírez's character, Che Diaz, is a non-binary, queer standup comedian who hosts a popular podcast that Carrie Bradshaw appears on frequently.

Parker, 56, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, announced the Sex and the City revival series on Instagram in January with a teaser trailer. The series comes after the former HBO show ended in 2004 after six seasons and two subsequent movies, the last of which hit theaters in 2010.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Cattrall, who previously played Samantha Jones, is not returning for And Just Like That. Addressing Cattrall's absence from the upcoming series, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell said that the show will work "fine" without the actress.

"Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that," she told Page Six in January. "I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there's a lot of interesting characters like [Cynthia's] Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character - but I don't know what they're gonna do."

Sex and the City Credit: Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Bushnell, 62, continued, "Kim should be happy - and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them. So somehow, I imagine she'll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters."