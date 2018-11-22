The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Settles Copyright Lawsuit with The Satanic Temple

Sabrina has officially made a deal with The Satanic Temple.
Weeks after The Satanic Temple announced their plans to sue Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for using a statue in a recent episode, the lawsuit between the religious group, Netflix and Warner Bros Entertainment has been resolved.
“The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled,” Lucien Greaves, the co-founder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple (TST), said in a statement. TST’s legal counsel Stuart de Haan also released the same statement to PEOPLE.
“The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed,” they continued. “The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement.”
A representative from Warner Bros also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, simply stating that “the matter has been amicably settled.” Netflix referred the request for comment to Warner Bros.
Earlier this month, Greaves announced that his organization was planning to take legal action against the show for using Baphomet, a winged-goat deity statue, in an episode without the temple’s permission.
Greaves also argued that the series depicted the monument in a negative and false light.
“Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction,” he tweeted.
“I’m amazed that anybody is confused as to why we would seek legal remedy over Sabrina using our monument,” Greaves added in a separate tweet. “Would they be as understanding of a fictional show that used a real mosque as the HQ of a terrorist cell? A fictional Blood Libel tale implicating real world Jews?”
To give his followers a clearer visual, Greaves also tweeted a side-by-side image comparing the similar-looking statues.
In many of his replies to other Twitter users, Greaves explained that Baphomet has been copyrighted by the organization and is considered TST’s “central icon.”
The new Netflix series is based on the comic books and from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa. The coming-of-age drama, finds the beloved teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) struggling to choose between life as a witch or life with her mortal friends as she turns 16. In order to be a witch, she must make a deal with Satan himself.
The series, which is a much darker take on the character initially brought to life by Melissa Joan Hart on the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has done well on Netflix since its Oct. 26 release date.
Despite their name, the Satanic Temple does not promote a belief in a personal Satan, according to their website.
Instead, the organization encourages benevolence, empathy, common sense, and justice for all people, while rejecting tyrannical authority and symbolic “evil.”
There are currently 16 chapters of TST around the country.