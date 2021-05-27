Sasheer Zamata Feels 'Lucky' to Not Have to 'Compromise' Her Blackness on Home Economics

"I showed up to Home Economics and they're like, 'We like your hair. That's great. Do that,' " said Sasheer Zamata



Sasheer Zamata is opening up about her experience of being a Black woman in Hollywood.



The actress and comedian, 35, appeared on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast and spoke to host Janine Rubenstein about how she feels like opportunities are improving for people of color.



"I do feel like things are really good right now," said the Home Economics star. "I feel very fortunate to be working in a time where people want to see diversity. People want to see more people of color, people of different backgrounds on screen and definitely behind screen too."



"We're getting that and seeing more people get to create stories that they actually lived. And I think that's awesome," she added.

As for her own experience working on the new ABC sitcom, which premiered last month, Zamata says she's been "very, very lucky."



"I've had people ask like, 'Have you had to compromise anything? Do you compromise your Blackness, or your hair, or anything to fit into this mold that people would try to create on TV?' And I feel very, very lucky that I have not," she said. "I showed up to Home Economics and they're like, 'We like your hair. That's great. Do that.' "

"I like that I get to bring myself to the project," she continued. "And people have been receiving it very well."

Zamata added that she hopes Hollywood's embrace of inclusivity "continues and grows."

"And of course there's always room for improvement, but I feel like we're definitely on the right path to that," she said.

Opening up about the new ABC show, Zamata explained what makes the project so interesting to her.

"I liked the idea of the show because there's definitely shows that highlight families that are in a different money bracket, but it's interesting to see a whole family that is experiencing that together at different levels. And I'm part of the broke part of the family," she added, noting that she and Caitlin McGee, who plays her wife in Home Economics, are "here to try and save the world."

