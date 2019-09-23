Sarah Silverman Says She Wouldn't Want to Host the Emmy Awards: 'Nobody Wants to Do It'

Sarah Silverman called the gig "thankless"

September 22, 2019 08:35 PM

Don’t expect to see Sarah Silverman deliver a monologue at an awards ceremony anytime soon.

Following in the footsteps of the 2019 Oscars, this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony will not have a host — and Silverman, 48, said she understands why.

“They don’t want comedians to talk,” she said of the new host-less trend while walking the red carpet on Sunday night.

And when asked if she would ever step up as an emcee, she quickly responded, “No!”

“Nobody wants to do it either,” she added. “It’s thankless.”

Instead of a host, several nominees and industry bigwigs will help announce awards and keep the show moving along.

  Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTVPEOPLE.com and EW.com

Silverman is nominated for outstanding variety/sketch series for her show I Love You, America. 

She is up against close friend Sacha Baron Cohen for the award and has already admitted that she thinks he should win.

“I just don’t understand why wasn’t he nominated for best actor,” he said of Baron Cohen’s performance in Who Is America. “That’s high-wire acting like you’ve never seen in your life.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

