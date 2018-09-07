Sarah Silverman is opening up about her love life — to ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel!

“What’s going on with me dating wise?” Silverman, 47, said to Kimmel, 50, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m waiting for this tryst with you to be over.”



The pair, who had two romantic stints between 2002 and 2009, discussed their current and past relationships, including Kimmel’s marriage.



“Okay, Molly’s cute, she’s bright, she’s funny, she’s blonde, but come on!” Silverman quipped about his wife, Molly McNearney.



“I have bad news. We’ve been married for five years,” Kimmel replied.

The actress joked, “It’s not fair! She gets like new, woke Jimmy. I had manshow Jimmy.”

Silverman also discussed her past relationship with Midnight in Paris actor Michael Sheen, who she split from in December.

“I was with Michael. We broke up over Christmas. He moved back to the U.K. and his life is really there and my life is really not there, but I love him to pieces,” she explained. “If he’s in town and we’re both single, we will make love.”

In February, Silverman announced on Twitter that she and Sheen “consciously uncoupled.”

“We just live in different countries & it got hard,” she tweeted. “Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’ ”

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

In 2016, Sheen had only great things to say about the stand-up comedian and told PEOPLE that “it’s fantastic to have her as a partner.”



“So we did say last season, ‘Can we please have a scene together?’ So I gave her a gynecological exam, which was interesting,” he said, speaking about his show, Masters of Sex.



In Silverman’s interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she explained that although she and Sheen are no longer together, they have since met up in a “bro” setting.

“I’m good at separating that,” she said of Sheen, and added of Kimmel, “I can’t even imagine you as a sexual being anymore. … But you’re handsome, you look gorgeous, you look like a model.”

The second season Silverman’s talk show I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman premieres Sept. 6 on Hulu.