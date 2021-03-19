Sarah Silverman Says She Played a Hilarious Magic Trick on Boyfriend Rory Albanese

Sarah Silverman previously revealed that their relationship began after she got back into video games during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sarah Silverman has a few tricks up her sleeve — well, at least one.

On Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress and comedian revealed that she and boyfriend Rory Albanese have been watching a lot of Columbo together during lockdown. But one night, she ended up stumbling on something very interesting while watching the show by herself.

"I was alone one night and I go, 'I really want to watch a Columbo — do you mind?' And he was like, 'No, I don't mind.' And I watched this Columbo [episode] and it had a magician in it … and they revealed a magic trick," said Silverman, 50. "And I'm not a fan of magic but I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna do this when Rory's here.' "

When Albanese got home, "I go, 'Pick a number from 1 to 5.' And he said 3, and I go, 'Look under the blender,' " Silverman recalled to Meyers, 47. "He looks under the blender and there's a note. It says, 'I knew you would pick No. 3.' He was like, 'No way!' And we're laughing and I felt pretty cool."

But then, Albanese, 43, asked his girlfriend, " 'What is it? Like, a psychology thing? Like, most people pick 3?' "

"And I go, 'No.' He goes, 'What if I picked No. 1?' And I go, 'Look under the stapler,' " Silverman said with a grin. "We were laughing so hard because it's so dumb! Like, it's just leg work. Magic is just leg work."

However, the Marry Me actress told Meyers that she isn't a fan of magic in general.

"I'm not proud of this, but it enrages me. I feel like I would be somebody who would, like, burn a witch at the stake in Salem or something," she said. "I don't know what it is. It's not rage but I'm just like, 'So what? He learned a trick.' But I get that's what comedy is too, so."

Staying home during the COVID-19 crisis had an unexpected silver lining for the actress, who met her boyfriend while playing Call of Duty: WWII online.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again," she shared during an October appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I was in New York, so at 7 we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape. ... Then at 7:05, I'd put my headset on and I'd kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend!"

Silverman confirmed her beau's identity the following month during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. (Albanese is a comedian, writer and producer, known for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.)