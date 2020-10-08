Sarah Silverman and Her New Boyfriend Started Dating Mid-Pandemic Thanks to Call of Duty

Sarah Silverman is seeing someone new — and she didn't even have to leave her apartment.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian revealed how her budding relationship began after she got back into video games when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense. This is the time," she said. "So I went to GameStop — it was still open — and I bought a console and couple of games. And I got really into this one, it's not the latest one but I love it — Call of Duty: WWII."

Silverman, 49, didn't name the guy but said someone she knew "peripherally" through mutual friends direct-messaged her on Twitter offering to play together online.

"We were both quarantining. So every night at 7:05 — I was in New York, so at 7 we would bang the pots and pans out on the fire escape. It really became just like a group primal scream. It was actually kind of beautiful to be in New York at that time," she recalled. "Then at 7:05, I'd put my headset on and I'd kill Nazis with this guy. Yadda yadda yadda, we're boyfriend and girlfriend!"

"He came out here and so he's living out here and it's great and make sweet love," she continued. "I feel like I'm jinxing it by talking about it on Ellen, but I can't help myself!"

Silverman split from actor Michael Sheen in late 2017 after about four years together. The former I Love You, America host said her current boyfriend has been "very patient" with her as she eases into the new relationship.

"I think I was single for a good amount of time and what I realized is I love being alone, I need to be alone, and I was afraid to give up any of that," she explained. "So far we've had two sleepovers, it went really well. Usually, I send him home and he's cool with it — so far, you know, early, they're always great. But I have my whole nighttime routine and it's like a date with myself and I'm nervous to give that up."

"I do my whole face routine and then I eat a big bowl of Grape Nuts while I watch Law & Order [episodes] I've seen myriad times," she continued. "These are the things that seem simple but I like them, I covet them, they get me to sleep. But when he did sleep over, I did those things and he just was there. It was alright. So who knows?"

Silverman has seemingly remained friendly with Sheen, 51. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018, the actress opened up about their split to host Jimmy Kimmel, whom she has also dated. She said that she and Sheen were on good terms and had even met up in a "bro" setting.

"I'm good at separating that," she said. "I can't even imagine you as a sexual being anymore!"