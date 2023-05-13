Sarah Silverman Mourns the Death of Father Donald Silverman: 'My Best Pal'

Sarah Silverman is mourning the loss of her "best pal."

The comedian, 52, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that her father, Donald Silverman, had died the night before.

"My best pal, Schleppy - my dad, died last night," Silverman captioned a carousel of pictures. "All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark f---ed up jokes this final week."

"He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was," she added.

Silverman noted that her father's death was timely in terms of the recent loss of her stepmother, Janice, whom Donald had been married to for 40 years.

"Ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday. No shiva- of you wanna do something please donate to @2ndnurture ❤️," she wrote, referring to the non-profit organization that aims to "radically increase the number of families who choose to foster and adopt waiting children and teens and do so successfully," per its website.

In the comments section, Silverman was met with love from various famous friends who sent their condolences.

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler commented, "You had the best dad. Funny, smart, kind and a human good doer. I will miss you, popsicle."

Actress Sharon Stone wrote, "My condolences love bug," as Marisa Tomei said, "Much love to you and yours x."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Silverman on Reaching Across The Political Divide On 'America, I Love You'

In her 2010 memoir The Bedwetter, Silverman wrote about her father and how she inherited his sense of humor.

She also said she learned how to swear from him at a young age as well, writing, "It was like he was teaching a 'cursing as a second language' course for one."