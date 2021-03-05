Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton for Joking About Her Jail Time at 2007 MTV Movie Awards

“I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank,” the comedian said of telling the joke

Sarah Silverman apologized to Paris Hilton for a joke that the DJ revealed still affects her nearly 14 years later.

Silverman, 50, mocked Hilton, 40, and her jail sentence at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, which took place the night before the heiress was set to turn herself into jail for 45 days due to a probation violation stemming from her 2006 suspected DUI arrest.

Hilton addressed Silverman's joke at her expense on Monday's episode of her podcast This is Paris.

"What Sarah Silverman did was so disgusting and so cruel and mean," she said. "I was so shocked and surprised because I'd actually met her a few years before when I was at an event, and she couldn't be nicer. So sweet. I knew I was about to check myself into jail in a couple hours [so I was] trying to be brave. To sit in the audience with her just literally publicly humiliating me, being so mean, so cruel [about my prison time], I was sitting there wanting to die."

Hilton added, "I was trying to hold back my tears so hard. I had tears welling in my eyes. I wanted to run out of the entire room, but I just was trying to be strong and sit there, and the whole audience is laughing and she would not stop. It was so painful."

Her older sister Nicky Hilton was a guest on the episode and slammed Silverman for the "disgusting, vile, perverted statements." She added, "Imagine if that happened today? It wouldn't."

Silverman took to her own podcast on Thursday in response to Hilton, acknowledging that in today's "awakened world," she would have never made the joke "perpetuating real ugly s–"

"The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting her in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," she recalled. "There was a person under there."

The comedian claimed that she wrote an apology letter to Hilton days later, but "never heard back."

"On her podcast the other day, she said she never heard from me, which just bums me out, because I guess it never got to her. I don't know how that happened. I'm just real sorry my note didn't get to her because I really meant it," she added.

Silverman reiterated her apology and said she hopes Hilton feels her "remorse."