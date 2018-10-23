Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Louis C.K. Accuser Rebecca Corry: 'It's Not Ok'

Sarah Silverman is apologizing for comments she made about Louis C.K.‘s sexual misconduct scandal.

On Monday, Silverman, 47, opened up about her relationship with C.K., 51, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, revealing that she used to let him masturbate in front of her when the two were coming up in comedy together.

“I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this,” she said. “I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him. Please don’t take this that way. But, you know, we are peers. We’re equals. When we were kids and he used to ask if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F— yeah, I want to see that!’ It was like science.”

Silverman said her situation with C.K. was “not analogous” to the women who came forward with allegations against the comedian in a New York Times article last year, because unlike those women, “he could offer me nothing.”

“We were only just friends,” she said. “So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it. It was amazing. Sometimes I’d be like, ‘F—ing gross, no,’ and we’d get pizza.”

Shortly after the interview aired, comedian Rebecca Corry, who alleged that C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her while filming a TV pilot in 2005, responded to Silverman.

“To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me,” she tweeted. “He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Silverman tweeted an apology to Corry, 47, within the hour.

“Rebecca I’m sorry,” she wrote. “Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right — you were equals and he f—ed with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind.”

“Thank you. I know exactly how you feel,” Corry responded. “I can’t seem to live my life without getting rape & death threats, harassed & called a c— regularly for simply telling the truth. I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this s—.”

C.K. initially responded to the Times report with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

“The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else,” he said. “And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

He returned to the comedy stage for the first time in August and has performed a handful of shows since then, reportedly opening a recent set at West Side Comedy Club in New York City by saying it’s “been a weird year.“

Silverman elaborated on her stance on Monday in another interview for SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, explaining that she understands why many are outraged as her longtime friend stages a comeback.

“I get it. I am not in the business of telling people how to feel,” she said on Andy Cohen Live. “All we’re made up of is feelings, and people are really triggered by f—ed up s—. … I think I’m too close to really see the big picture, so I feel like I’m not the one to really shed any light on this.”