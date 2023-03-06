Sarah Shahi Reveals Which' Sex/Life' Scene Created 'a Lot of Giggles' Between Her and Costar Adam Demos

"He still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him," Sarah Shahi tells PEOPLE of working with her Sex/Life costar and boyfriend Adam Demos

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 08:00 AM
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

This post contains spoilers from the second season of Sex/Life.

When it comes to the Sex/Life season 2 finale, there's a lot to discuss.

The sixth episode concluded with Brad Simon (Adam Demos) and Billie (Sarah Shahi) declaring their love for each other at Sasha Snow's (Margaret Odette) wedding after ending their respective relationships with Gigi (Wallis Day) and Majid (Darius Homayoun).

When asked how she and her costar/boyfriend Demos prepared for the grand declaration, Shahi tells PEOPLE that "we met as actors, and so we have a very good way of putting the relationship aside and then wearing the actor hat."

"It definitely creates a lot of giggles between the two of us having to film that wedding scene," she admits. "But he still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him — whether or not it's a scene about loving one another or hating one another — all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I'm pretty lucky in that aspect."

SARAH SHAHI as BILLIE CONNELLY and ADAM DEMOS
Sex/Life. Netflix

In the final scene of season 2, the pair tied the knot and Billie revealed to Brad at the altar that she is pregnant after experiencing a miscarriage, which was shown in flashbacks during season 1.

Shahi admits the pregnancy reveal was "a surprise" to her.

"She's able to have the family with Brad, she's able to have that wild, passionate side of her come alive as well with him," she said of finding out about the pregnancy. "They now have this blended family. So I was happy for her."

However, Shahi can't promise smooth sailing ahead for the couple as she likens Billie's experience to her own personal journey.

"As somebody who is divorced… there's all these challenges, even for the happiest of couples," she says. "So I can guarantee you that there's going to be tough times ahead for them."

Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

Shahi also opened up about reuniting with Demos for the second season of the hit Netflix series despite having few scenes together.

"We were pretty happy to come back and both of us love our characters so much," she shares. "I would've wanted to be with him more, only because I think just because we're in a relationship together and when you're working, the hours are pretty grueling, and so you really don't see each other as much if you're not there at the same time."

She adds, "I would've wanted to work with him more, so we didn't really get to work with each other this season that much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sex/Life season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Related Articles
Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Daniele Calls Yohan a 'Liar,' Says Marriage 'Isn't What I Want' After Learning of His Ex's Abortion
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Mahmoud Seems Ready to Give Up amid 'Endless' Culture Clash with Nicole: 'You Don't Want Me Anymore'
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Jets to Morocco to Be with Oussama, 24, Who Her Son Says 'Stole Our Mom from Us'
Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' : Jeymi Fears Kris's 'Not Coming Back' to Be with Her in Colombia After Abrupt Return to Alabama
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Rishi Says Jen Is 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
Quinta Brunson accepts the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Quinta Brunson Says She Won't Put Various Awards in Her Home Because It 'Looks a Little Obnoxious'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13765266hg) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl Win — and Impersonates Patrick Mahomes — During 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence Reveals How He Met 'Amazing Woman' Chilli: 'She's Really, Really Special'
Stephen Bear The Challenge 35 Unit / Gallery Credit: Riccardo Giardina/MTV
'The Challenge' 's Stephen Bear Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Revenge Porn That Targeted Costar
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Says His Mother Was 'Covering Her Eyes' While Watching His Steamy 'Sex/Life' Scenes
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Riley Keough Recalls 'Awkward' Experience Having to Film Sex Scene with Husband for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Whitney Cummings in the “Brenda’s Story” episode of ACCUSED airing Tuesday, March. 7 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 Fox Media LLC.
Whitney Cummings Tells PEOPLE's Hollywood at Work Her Morning Ritual to Get into Character for 'Accused'
Makenna Quesenberry and Garrett Miller Wedding
'Siesta Key' Stars Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Get Married in Romantic Sunset Wedding
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Shows an Abortion Step by Step as Grey Sloan Memorial Gets a New Chief
Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California.
Find Out Which of Reba McEntire's Costars Says He 'Would Do Anything' for a 'Reba' Revival