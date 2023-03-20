Entertainment TV Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' with Boyfriend Adam Demos During 'Sex/Life' Scenes "It makes my job so much easier," Shahi said By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 12:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Acting on Sex/Life rarely feels like work for Sarah Shahi thanks to her scene partner — and real-life boyfriend — Adam Demos. "I feel lucky because I kind of take myself out of the situation and I have a bird's eye view of myself and him working together," Shahi, 43, told Jennifer Hudson on Monday's The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It makes my job so much easier because if it's a love scene or it's a fight scene or whatever it is, all I have to do is look at him and the words become real." She continued, "It's almost like an experiment. It's like a privilege to be able to work with the person you love and also, your characters are simulating real-life things as well. It actually makes my job a little bit easier." Shahi added, "I don't have to pretend, which is nice!" Sarah Shahi Reveals Which Sex/Life Scene Created 'a Lot of Giggles' Between Her and Costar Adam Demos Charley Gallay/Getty Season 2 of Sex/Life premiered on March 2. Shahi teased that the latest installment has "all the juicy stuff from season one" and it features "relationship themes but it's a different angle on it all." As things began heating up on screen between Shahi and Demos's characters in season 1, the pair eventually found the passion off screen as well. Adam Demos Shares Why He Loves Sex/Life Costar Sarah Shahi: 'She's a Goddess' Demos, 37, recently shared what he loved most about Shahi. "Her heart. That's first and foremost. Her kindness," he said during a recent appearance on PEOPLE in 10. "It's everything. Can the third thing be everything?" he continued. "I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one — everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life." Sabrina Lantos/Netflix Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 2 of Sex/Life is now streaming on Netflix.