Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' with Boyfriend Adam Demos During 'Sex/Life' Scenes

"It makes my job so much easier," Shahi said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 12:47 PM

Acting on Sex/Life rarely feels like work for Sarah Shahi thanks to her scene partner — and real-life boyfriend — Adam Demos.

"I feel lucky because I kind of take myself out of the situation and I have a bird's eye view of myself and him working together," Shahi, 43, told Jennifer Hudson on Monday's The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It makes my job so much easier because if it's a love scene or it's a fight scene or whatever it is, all I have to do is look at him and the words become real."

She continued, "It's almost like an experiment. It's like a privilege to be able to work with the person you love and also, your characters are simulating real-life things as well. It actually makes my job a little bit easier."

Shahi added, "I don't have to pretend, which is nice!"

Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' During Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend Adam Demos
Charley Gallay/Getty

Season 2 of Sex/Life premiered on March 2. Shahi teased that the latest installment has "all the juicy stuff from season one" and it features "relationship themes but it's a different angle on it all."

As things began heating up on screen between Shahi and Demos's characters in season 1, the pair eventually found the passion off screen as well.

Demos, 37, recently shared what he loved most about Shahi. "Her heart. That's first and foremost. Her kindness," he said during a recent appearance on PEOPLE in 10.

"It's everything. Can the third thing be everything?" he continued. "I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one — everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life."

Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' During Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend Adam Demos
Sabrina Lantos/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Sex/Life is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi Reveals Which 'Sex/Life' Scene Created 'a Lot of Giggles' Between Her and Costar Adam Demos
Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening
Adam Demos Shares Why He Loves 'Sex/Life' Costar Sarah Shahi: 'She's a Goddess'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Explains Why 'Sex/Life' 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Says His Mother Was 'Covering Her Eyes' While Watching His Steamy 'Sex/Life' Scenes
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi on Her 'Very Personal Journey' Filming 'Sex/Life' : 'Billie and I Were Oddly Similar'
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage Reveals His Mom's Response to His Sex Scenes in 'You' and 'White Lotus'
FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
'The Bear' Season 2 Teaser Reveals When Show Is Coming Back: 'It's Not a Reopening, It's a Rebirth'
Sex/Life Season 2 Trailer
Meet Billie's New Man in the 'Sex/Life' Season 2 Trailer
sex/ life
Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Sets Season 2 Premiere for March 2 — See the Steamy New Trailer
outer banks
Madelyn Cline Believes She and Chase Stokes' 'Outer Banks' Characters Were Meant to Be 'Since Day 1'
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP - ABC’s “The Company You Keep” stars Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie.
Sarah Wayne Callies Reveals How Life as a Mom of 2 Connects Her to Role on 'The Company You Keep'
Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Working with Ex Chase Stokes
'Outer Banks' ' Madelyn Cline on Her 'Safe Space' Working with Ex Chase Stokes amid Sarah and John B 'Drama'
Haley Lu Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis
Haley Lu Richardson Asks Jamie Lee Curtis to Join 'The White Lotus' at SAG Awards 2023: 'Where Does It Shoot?'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Cast members of "The White Lotus" accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know