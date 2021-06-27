Inside Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' Real-Life Relationship After Meeting on Sex/Life

"What can I say? It was just really good casting. And the rest is for me and him," said Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are lucky in love!

Now that their new Netflix series has officially landed, the Sex/Life costars' real-life romance is in the spotlight like never before.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water.' When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him," Shahi tells PEOPLE. "We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

"And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege," she shares. "You're only as good as your scene partner. He's amazing in the show."

On Sex/Life, Shahi, 41, stars as a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband (Mike Vogel) and an old flame (Demos, 35). The recently released Netflix series is based on BB Easton's novel, 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Shahi and Demos haven't necessarily kept their relationship too private, as the pair has documented time spent with one another on various occasions on social media.

Last month, Shahi sent birthday wishes to her special guy, paying tribute to their relationship alongside a series of photos of the Australian actor.

"Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever," she wrote alongside the post. "I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I'm overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby ❤️."

In another post shared back in March, Shahi cuddled up to her beau, writing, "My forever ❤️," alongside the loved up snapshot.

Meanwhile, in January, Demos shared a photo of himself and Shahi apple picking together to commemorate the actress' birthday. "Happy bday my baby I f---- love you," he wrote. "You're everything."