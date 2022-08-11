'Real Housewives' Superfan Sarah Paulson Sets Her Sights on an OG: 'I Just Want to Play Vicki'

Sarah Paulson is ready to whoop it up in her next role!

The Emmy-winning actress is known for transforming to play characters from Linda Tripp to Marcia Clark and even conjoined twins on American Horror Story — now she's ready to embody "The OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson.

As Bravo superfan Paulson chatted with Bravo's Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live this week, naturally the topic of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip came up. The Impeachment: American Crime Story Emmy nominee declared her intention to embody the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who was part of the Peacock show's second Ex-Wives Club season.

"I just want to play Vicki," Paulson, 47, told Cohen, 54. "Vicki is a very fascinating person to me."

The 60-year-old RHOC alum has certainly made quite her mark on the franchise, especially following her split last September from fiancé of five years Steve Lodge.

She recently spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her new boyfriend, revealing how honest she was with him about her aspirations to tie the knot some day.

"I absolutely want to be married again," said Gunvalson. "And I told him that, right out of the gate. I said, 'You want to be married? You want to be committed?' And he's like, 'I don't want to be married again.'"

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Since Gunvalson and her new love have been together for less than a year, she said they aren't having serious discussions about marriage — but her past has informed how she wants to proceed in that department going forward.

"Marriage is a big thing. You can't just decide to get married after three or four months," she said. "So, I am at the belief that it takes anywhere from a year to a year and a half just to even know the person. So, we're taking it slow. There is no rush. We enjoy each other."

