Sarah Paulson Returning to American Horror Story as 'Central Character' for Season 10

Sarah Paulson is poised to make her highly-anticipated return to American Horror Story.

The actress confirmed her appearance in the upcoming season 10 of the FX anthology series during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson, 45, told TheWrap. “I have no idea what it will be…But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Shares Her Plan for Playing Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The theme, title and cast for season 10 have yet to be revealed. Earlier on Thursday, FX announced that the hit Ryan Murphy series has been renewed for three more seasons after season 10, continuing the show through at least season 13.

Asked about her involvement in the series beyond season 10, Paulson said, “God willing, I have no idea.”

“But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back? And he said, ‘Yes, you can say,’ ” she said. “So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”

RELATED: Jessica Lange Says She Doesn’t Plan on Returning to American Horror Story — ‘I Got the Best of It’

Except for the most recent installment, titled 1984, Paulson has appeared on every season of AHS, often in a leading role. She has received five Emmy nominations for the parts.

American Horror Story season 10 is set to premiere this year on FX.