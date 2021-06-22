The two actors later went on to star as former lovers on NBC's short-lived TV series, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

Sarah Paulson Jokes Matthew Perry Once 'Left the Room' Rather Than Kiss Her at 'Make-Out Party'

Sarah Paulson's lips aren't sealed!

While appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the 46-year-old actress opened up to host Kimmel about an awkward experience she had years ago at a "make-out party" with Matthew Perry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First explaining that the late actress Carrie Fisher invited her to the event - which she described as "Gore Vidal's make-out party" - Paulson said that she remembered an array of other stars including Shirley MacLaine and Queen Latifah also being in attendance.

"I didn't see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat," Paulson said. "And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat and then promptly left the room."

Asked by Kimmel, 53, how she knew that the Friends star had pulled her name, Paulson said, "Because I saw him. He was like, 'Oh, well,' and he was like, 'I got you.' And I was like, 'Uh, well, let's kiss.' And he was like, 'No.' "

Sarah Paulson; Matthew Perry Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Paulson noted that she and Perry, 51, already "knew each other," though - likely the reason for his reaction.

"We knew each other a little bit through one of my very best friends in the world," Paulson told Kimmel. "So it was awkward."

"But then we ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60, and I got my kiss," the American Horror Story star continued. "I got several kisses."

"And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal's make-out party," she added with a laugh.