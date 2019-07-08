Sarah Paulson Reportedly Not Returning for American Horror Story: 1984

Sarah Paulson is taking a break from American Horror Story.

The actress will not return for the upcoming ninth season of the hit FX show, American Horror Story: 1984, according to Variety.

While she will not have a significant role like usual, the outlet reports that it’s still possible Paulson could make a brief cameo. Her rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Paulson has appeared in all eight of the preceding seasons of AHS — sometimes playing multiple, leading roles. In season 8’s AHS: Apocalypse, she played a total of three roles, including bringing back her season 3 character Cordelia Goode. She also directed an episode.

Image zoom Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story Courtesy of FX

Along with Paulson, series regular Evan Peters has said he will not appear in season 9. While speaking to an Extra reporter at WonderCon in April, Peters responded “No” when asked if he was “involved” in the new season.

“No, I’m going to sit a season out,” he said.

The only confirmed casting news from the upcoming season came when creator Ryan Murphy shared on Instagram in February that Olympian Gus Kenworthy would be starring opposite another American Horror Story regular, Emma Roberts

While major plot details of AHS: 1984 are still unknown, it appears to be an homage to the slasher movies of that era, like Friday the 13th.

In April, Murphy posted the first teaser for AHS: 1984 to his Instagram, which featured an anonymous girl being stalked in the woods by a gigantic masked killer with an even bigger knife.