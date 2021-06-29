Sarah Paulson Looks Unrecognizable as Linda Tripp on Impeachment: American Crime Story Set

Sarah Paulson plays Linda Tripp, who was best known for exposing the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair

It's safe to say that Sarah Paulson is nailing her transformation into late U.S. civil servant Linda Tripp for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

In a new photo taken in Los Angeles on Sunday, Paulson was photographed dressed in character as Tripp on the show's set. The actress' embodiment of Tripp made her look completely unrecognizable as she donned a white blouse and pearl necklace beneath a brown suit. Her hair also resembled Tripp's style from the 1990s.

Season 3 of American Crime Story was announced in 2019 and will chronicle former U.S. President Bill Clinton's controversial affair with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The scandal ultimately led to his impeachment in 1998.

Paulson, 46, stars as Tripp, who played a major role in exposing the affair between Clinton, 74, and Lewinsky, 47. Tripp died in April 2020 at age 70.

Around the time principal photography on the series began last November, Paulson said that playing Tripp is "more complicated than anything else [she's] ever done."

"Unlike when I played Marcia Clark [on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story] — I've played real people before — there was a real opportunity to right a collective wrong in terms of how we thought about her and her purported failure in that trial. But with Linda, it's a little more complicated," Paulson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She behaves in ways that are a little bit more confusing."

In order to play Tripp, Paulson — who is also a producer on the series — previously revealed at the New Yorker Festival in 2019 that she was "going to gain some weight." The Ratched star also wanted to ensure that she gave her most authentic performance as Tripp.

"I'm not looking for a way to make her likable," Paulson added. "I'm not worried about whether or not you all like me as Linda Tripp."

Teasing her performance, executive producer Ryan Murphy said that Paulson's embodiment of Tripp is "very transformative."

"It reminds me a lot of what Christian Bale did a couple years ago -- that sort of dedication," Murphy, 55, told Entertainment Tonight in April while referencing Bale's Vice transformation. "We talked a lot about how she has to keep it up for many many months until it's done shooting, so it's hard."

American Crime Story first premiered on FX in 2016 with a story centered on the controversial real-life trial against O.J. Simpson. For its sophomore run in 2018, the narrative focused on the murder of Italian fashion designer Giovanni Maria "Gianni" Versace.