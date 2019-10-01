Real Housewives Super Fan Sarah Paulson Says Lisa Vanderpump ‘Wasn’t Very Nice’ When They Met

Image zoom Sarah Paulson, Lisa Vanderpump Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson is holding nothing back!

The American Horror Story star, 44, took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair and stuck to the truth — even if that meant coming clean about her real thoughts on cast members from the Real Housewives franchise.

As a vocal Housewives fan, Paulson was questioned about recent changes to the cast of Real Housewives of New York and Beverly Hills, and her answers did not disappoint, as she revealed who she will and won’t miss seeing on the series.

When asked if RHONY will survive without Bethenny Frankel, Paulson said, “I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself. So I think it will survive without her, yes. Although I, personally, will miss her. I’d like them to bring back Jill Zarin, though, personally.”

However, Paulson didn’t harbor the same feelings for former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

“You know, I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter,” Paulson said, initially wary of revealing her true thoughts.

“But I won’t miss her,” the Ocean’s Eight star continued. “I’ll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is, you know the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no, I won’t miss her. I met her once at a party, she wasn’t that nice to me.”

A rep for Vanderpump did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“Am I going to get in trouble for that?” Paulson quickly added, shooting a wide-eyed look at the camera. But the truth is the truth, and the star said again: “She wasn’t that nice.”

The Emmy-winning actress admitted that she loves the franchise so much, should her acting career “plateau,” she would consider joining RHONY.

“Yes,” she said when asked if she’d join the cast. “New York. New York is my number one. It’s my OG, as the kids say.”

Paulson even has a tagline all picked out: “Probably what my tagline on Twitter is, too: Just, ‘always hungry.'”

Frankel announced that she wouldn’t be returning to RHONY in August, while Vanderpump bid adieu to the Bravo franchise in July.

Paulson is a longtime fan of the franchise, and has called herself a “dedicated, devoted viewer” of the shows.