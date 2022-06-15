Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Relationship Timeline

From meeting at a party to dating years later, here’s a look back at Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s love story

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184218

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184218

While Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor first met at a party in 2005, it wasn't until almost a decade later that the two would reconnect over social media and start dating.

The Two and a Half Men actress, 79, first dropped hints of her romance with Paulson, 47, during a November 2015 appearance on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast, where she shared that she was in her first "deeply committed relationship" and that it was with a woman who is much younger than her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life," Taylor said about her relationship at the time.

Although she did not reveal her love interest's name, the couple officially confirmed their relationship the following month.

Paulson and Taylor have now been together for over six years and in that time, the actresses have supported each other through red carpet premieres, award seasons and more, often documenting their relationship highlights in sweet social media posts.

From first connecting on social media to supporting each other's careers, here is a complete timeline of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship.

2005: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor meet at a party

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor pose at the Opening Night After-party for "Ripcord" at The Brasserie 8 and 1/2 on October 20, 2015 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The couple first met at a dinner party in 2005, but Paulson was dating actress Cherry Jones at the time, and Taylor was also in a relationship.

In 2016, she recalled to The New York Times that Taylor was "the most exquisitely beautiful woman" she had ever seen.

2015: Holland Taylor slides into Sarah Paulson's DMs

Years later, the actresses crossed paths again and this time, they followed each other on Twitter where they began messaging.

During a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Paulson reflected on how their relationship came to be.

"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else; she was, too," she recalled. "We sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter, and then …"

Billy Eichner, who was also a guest that evening, asked, "Holland Taylor slid into your DMs?"

"She actually did," Paulson replied. "Yeah, it's pretty great."

November 17, 2015: Holland Taylor posts a photo of Sarah Paulson to Twitter

In late November 2015, Taylor shared a photo to Twitter of Paulson wearing a floor-length gown at what appeared to be a dress fitting. The photo sparked rumors that they were potentially an item.

November 25, 2015: Holland Taylor says she's dating a younger woman

Though she chose to withhold the name, Taylor spoke about her relationship for the first time during an interview with the radio station WNYC and revealed that she was dating a woman who happened to be much younger than her.

"There's a very big age difference between us which I'm sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me. But as they say, 'If she dies, she dies,' " the actress joked.

It was also one of the first times Taylor openly talked about her sexuality. "I haven't 'come out' because I am out," she said, adding, "I live out.

December 1, 2015: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship is confirmed

Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor pose at The Opening Night of "The Front Page" on Broadway at The Broadhurst Theatre on October 20, 2016 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

A month after her podcast interview, PEOPLE confirmed that Paulson was in fact the woman Taylor spoke about and that the two were dating. Multiple sources told the outlet that they had been dating for "a couple months."

December 6, 2015: Sarah Paulson praises Holland Taylor's talent

After watching Taylor's performance in the off-Broadway production of Ripcord, Paulson posted a picture of her ticket stub on Twitter and cheered for the actress in the caption, writing, "@HollandTaylor You sure are a genius. #favoriteactress"

December 7, 2015: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor make their first public appearance as a couple

That same month, the couple enjoyed a date night at the opening night of Broadway's School of Rock in New York City. They posed for pictures together and walked the red carpet hand in hand. The event also marked the couple's first public appearance together.

January 14, 2016: Sarah Paulson celebrates Holland Taylor's birthday

In honor of Taylor's 73rd birthday, Paulson penned a short but sweet birthday message to her girlfriend on Twitter.

"Happiest Birthday to @HollandTaylor my most favorite human... No one is more deeply grateful that you were born than I," Paulson wrote.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 2017 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

January 17, 2016: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor make their red carpet debut

Though the carpet was technically blue, Paulson and Taylor stepped out together for their first formal event at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, where Paulson was nominated for her supporting role in American Horror Story: Hotel.

March 3, 2016: Sarah Paulson opens up about her relationship with Holland Taylor

In a conversation with The New York Times, Paulson spoke about her relationship with Taylor for the first time publicly. She also discussed her decision to not label her sexuality.

"If my life choices had to be predicted based on what was expected from me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that," she said. "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."

September 18, 2016: Holland Taylor live tweets support for Sarah Paulson during the Emmys

Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Despite being miles apart, Taylor still supported Paulson during the 2016 Emmy Awards, where Paulson was up for two awards. Taylor was in New York for her Broadway play The Front Page on the night of the event, but she sent out a series of tweets throughout the night as her girlfriend made her way from the red carpet to the stage to accept the award for outstanding actress in a limited series.

Paulson returned the favor, giving Taylor a shoutout on the red carpet and ending her acceptance speech with "...and Holland Taylor, I love you."

January 26, 2017: Holland Taylor talks about her relationship with Sarah Paulson

Taylor chatted about her romance with Paulson during an interview on Radio Andy's Sandyland broadcast and said Paulson makes her feel like "the luckiest person in the world."

"I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense," she added. "I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love."

October 28, 2017: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor dress up for Halloween

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are seen arriving at film director M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party 'Shyamaween' on October 28, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

On Halloween, Paulson posted a selfie of herself with Holland in costume to Instagram, wearing the outfits they had chosen for M. Night Shyamalan's charity Halloween party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

January 2, 2018: Sarah Paulson discusses her age gap with Holland Taylor

In an interview with Town & Country, Paulson made it clear that despite her more than 30-year age gap with Taylor, she and Taylor block out any criticism of their relationship.

"I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with," she said. "My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other."

Paulson had previously explained why she gravitates towards older people during a 2016 interview with The New York Times.

"There's a poignancy to being with someone older," she said. "I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important, and it can make the little things seem very small."

December 31, 2018: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Ring in 2019

Paulson and Taylor rang in the New Year together in 2018 and shared a picture from their night to Instagram. Alongside a selfie of the two actresses in party hats, Paulson wrote "The Only One. #happynewyear 💕🎯💕🙌🏼👌🏼🎯🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️."

January 16, 2019: Sarah Paulson brings Holland Taylor as her date to her movie premiere

Taylor was right by Paulson's side as her date at the premiere of her new film, Glass, in New York City.

The American Horror Story star wore a red dress with bold sleeves and matching stilettos, while Taylor accessorized her black pants and top with an embroidered black and gold jacket.

July 28, 2020: Sarah Paulson celebrates Holland Taylor's Emmy nomination

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

In 2020, Taylor received an Emmy nomination for her supporting role in the Netflix limited series, Hollywood. Paulson celebrated the big news on Instagram and expressed how proud she was of her girlfriend in the caption.

"@hollandvtaylor you are the best of the best, in every and all ways," Paulson wrote. "I am over the moon for you. Congratulations my love."

August 19, 2020: Holland Taylor discusses life with Sarah Paulson during the pandemic

While quarantining in Los Angeles, Taylor shared with PEOPLE how life had changed within a few months for herself and Paulson. "Both of us normally have to travel for work, have constantly been filming, always leaving a bag halfway packed in the foyer at our house," she said.

But despite all of the extra time spent together, Taylor added that there isn't much more for the couple to learn about each other. "Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together. We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts," she said. "We share everything that's going on."

December 17, 2020: Holland Taylor wishes Sarah Paulson a happy birthday

Taylor paid tribute to Paulson on her 46th birthday by sharing a sweet caption and picture to Instagram.

"Yes, but listen— y'all have no idea," she wrote. "Happy Birthday to my one and only. I'm grateful you were born, @mssarahcatharinepaulson."

January 14, 2022: Sarah Paulson sends Holland Taylor birthday love

In 2022, Paulson celebrated her longtime partner's 79th birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

"Love of my life. The one. The only one," she captioned the photo of Taylor. "January 14th is my favorite day of the year- a day to unabashedly celebrate you @hollandvtaylor I am the luckiest of the lucky. I love you only."

April 24, 2022: Sarah Paulson supports Holland Taylor as her Broadway show comes to an end

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paulson showed her support for Taylor on Instagram on closing night of Broadway's Ann, which Taylor wrote and starred in. "I have loved her for 7 years and counting… and tonight, as she brings this production in for its landing, I have never loved her more. She is an artist to the marrow… I happen to love a genius. That's really the truth," she wrote."