Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Continue Adorable PDA Parade at Another Broadway Opening

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are more than happy to show off their sweet romance as they take in a show.

Former Two and a Half Men star Taylor, 72, and Paulson cozied up for a few snaps at the premiere of Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof Sunday night, even holding hands as they walked into the musical’s latest revival.

PEOPLE confirmed that Taylor is dating the American Horror Story actress, 40, earlier this month, and the actresses – who are both Broadway veterans – appropriately first made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet of Broadway’s School of Rock on Dec. 7.

But their displays of affection aren’t limited to IRL – Paulson and Taylor have been sweet on each other on social media for several months. Taylor has been particularly lovey-dovey about Paulson, whom she’s called “m’darlin'” in sweet online exchanges.

Taylor initially sparked curiosity about her relationship with Paulson on Nov. 25 by revealing that she has a girlfriend (whom she didn’t name at the time) that she described as “the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life” on WNYC’s Death, Sex & Money podcast.