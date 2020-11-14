Linda Tripp is a former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky exposed Lewinsky's affair with former President Bill Clinton

Sarah Paulson Shares First Look at Her Role as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson has shared the first look at her transformation into Linda Tripp for the upcoming series, Impeachment: American Crime Story.

On Friday, the actress posted a photo to Twitter of her in costume as Tripp, a former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Monica Lewinsky exposed Lewinsky’s infamous affair with former president Bill Clinton.

“Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun,” Paulson, 45, captioned the photo.

Impeachment will cover the affair between Lewinsky and Clinton, the late '90s scandal that captivated the nation and ultimately led to the president’s impeachment. It will primarily follow the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for the Lewinsky affair in December 1998, but acquitted by the Senate in February 1999.

Lewinsky, 46, is a producer on the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Written by Sarah Burgess, the show will explore “the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency,” FX previously said.

Image zoom Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky | Credit: Diana Walker/Getty; Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Burgess will also executive produce the show alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuck, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexi Martin Woodall and Paulson.

A premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story has not yet been confirmed.

Paulson recently opened up about her role in the FX series, telling Entertainment Weekly that she doesn't believe it benefits her "to have any kind of judgment" about Tripp.