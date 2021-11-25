Sarah Paulson and Girlfriend Holland Taylor Spotted Leaving Dinner with Friend Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor were seen leaving an Italian restaurant in L.A. with friend Diane Keaton a day before Thanksgiving

Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor enjoyed a night out with good friend Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

The three stars were spotted leaving Italian restaurant Il Piccolino in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, a day before having their own Thanksgiving celebrations.

Paulson, 46, wore a blue-checkered coat and blue jeans, while Holland, 78, and Keaton, 75, looked well-matched in black ensembles.

The trio chatted outside the restaurant for a few minutes before parting ways.

Paulson and Taylor, who have been dating for six years, keep a relatively low profile when out together. The two actresses were last seen out in August 2020 when they enjoyed a shopping excursion in West Hollywood.

That month, Taylor spoke exclusively with PEOPLE and revealed that the current health crisis has allowed (or forced) the two to get to know each other better.

"Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together," she said at the time. "We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts. We share everything that's going on."

During an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2019, Paulson revealed that she and Taylor, who had known each other for years, began their romance on Twitter.

"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else and she was too," Paulson said. "We were doing a thing at [actress] Martha Plimpton's house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it."

"We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter … and then …" Paulson added, revealing that Taylor slid into her DMs.

In a 2018 interview with Elle, Paulson also spoke about how she hopes her public love with Taylor could leave a lasting impact on anyone who may need it.

"I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," she said. "But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional."