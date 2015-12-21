Sarah Palin Turns the Tables on Tina Fey and Does Her Best Liz Lemon Impression in New Parody Video

When Tina Fey reprised her uncanny Sarah Palin impersonation on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, the 30 Rock star and creator probably didn’t see this coming.

Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate, has returned the roast by spoofing Fey’s famous 30 Rock character, Liz Lemon, in a parody promo for a new show called 31 Rock.

In the video from the conservative news site Independent Journal Review, Palin stars as “Lynn Melon,” a “TV writer who left a small town for the big city.”

Like Liz Lemon, she grumbles – but unlike Liz Lemon, it’s about the lack of snowflakes on her red Starbucks cup. Palin’s parody personality also puts the “smackdown on political correctness” as she yells for her Big Gulp and bemoans the “nerds” who are her writers.

And when things don’t go as planned, Palin turns to her “old friend” and running mate John McCain (a.k.a. Alec Baldwin‘s Jack Donaghy) and the “new page,” played by a perfectly cast South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (a.k.a. Jack McBrayer‘s Kenneth Parcell).