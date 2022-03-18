Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as Buffy Anne Summers in the supernatural drama series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She 'Votes' Zendaya to Star in Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar already knows who she wants to be her successor in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The 44-year-old actress— who portrayed the titular character, Buffy Anne Summers, in the teen drama — recently revealed that she'd love to see Zendaya take over as lead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview with Evan Ross Katz, author of Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts for the new book, the actress said she'd fully supports a series reboot if it were to happen, Insider reported Thursday.

When asked who should take over her starring role, Gellar replied, "I vote Zendaya," while Julie Benz, Gellar's Buffy costar, echoed, "That would be amazing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The supernatural drama series ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

Earlier this month, Gellar said it was an "honor" to play Buffy on the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere. The star shared a throwback photo of herself on the set of the show on Instagram last Thursday.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Buffy The Vampire Slayer | Credit: Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle," she captioned the image. "A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success."

The Scooby-Doo actress continued, "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

The idea of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was first announced in July 2018 with a Black actress in the starring role.

Following the announcement, the Buffyverse fanbase grew divided, as many had mixed feelings about seeing the series go on without Gellar.

However, the star stressed that she'd support the next chapter of the beloved show.