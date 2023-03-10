Sarah Michelle Gellar Teases 'Brooding, Never Grumpy' David Boreanaz as 'Buffy' Hits 26th Anniversary

"You were never grumpy," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote to her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer onscreen boyfriend David Boreanaz for the show's 26th anniversary

Published on March 10, 2023 04:32 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Photo: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is revisiting her Sunnydale days once again.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 45, took a walk down memory lane with her former onscreen boyfriend David Boreanaz on Thursday after he shared a throwback photo in honor of the show's 26th anniversary.

The snap, posted to Boreanaz's Instagram Story, showed the costars in character. "TBT: This a grumpy moment or brooding moment," wrote Boreanaz, 53, of his character Angel.

Gellar shared the post to her own Instagram Story, responding: "Always brooding you were never grumpy."

She starred as the eponymous valley girl and destined warrior against the forces of evil for the entirety of the WB show's seven-season run from 1997 to 2003.

Boreanaz starred in the first three seasons as Angel, a centuries-old vampire who became Buffy's first love, before getting his character's own spinoff that ran for five seasons on the same network.

sarah michelle gellar, david Boreanaz
Getty

Gellar recently reminisced about another costar she had on the beloved supernatural drama, sharing an image from a scene she shared with a young Pedro Pascal.

The Last of Us actor starred as her college classmate Eddie in the season 4 premiere episode "The Freshman."

"When #Mother met #Father," she wrote on her Instagram Story with the throwback, referring to their respective pop culture icon statuses.

Pascal, 47, said he was "excited" to see Gellar's shoutout, recalling to Access Hollywood that it was "a super big deal" getting cast on the show.

Sara Michelle Gellar,David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, Seth Green Star In "Buffy The Vampire Slayer..
Getty Images

"Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me and I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was," added Pascal. "She was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time."

Last year, Gellar celebrated the milestone 25th anniversary of the show, which was a TV spinoff of the 1992 Joss Whedon movie of the same name, starring Kristy Swanson as Buffy.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rewears Original Prom Dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer 23 Years Later

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle," she wrote in the caption. "A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success."

Gellar continued: "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

