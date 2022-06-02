"I'm honored that it helped people feel not alone," Sarah Michelle Gellar tells PEOPLE of her tenure on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is 'Honored' to See Buffy's LGBTQ Legacy: 'It Stands Up to the Test'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is still inspiring the LGBTQ community to slay.

The Golden Globe nominee, 45, opens up to PEOPLE about her iconic titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the show's lasting impact on LGBTQ fans after appearing in the star-studded "Tastes So Good" music video for Cann and Weedmaps' Pride Month campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Being a part of a show that's so iconic ... I'm honored. I'm honored that it helped people feel not alone because that's the scariest thing in life is when you feel alone," she says. "And Buffy was a great representation of that because she was different than everybody else.

"It wasn't about her sexual identity, but it was about who she was. And if one person comes out of that feeling less lonely, then we've done our job, and I'm just happy that it stands up to the test. I think a lot of shows don't stand up to that test over time and I think that we did," Gellar adds.

Sara Michelle Gellar,David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, Seth Green Star In "Buffy The Vampire Slayer.. Credit: Getty Images

Gellar played the eponymous vampire slayer Buffy Summers in the teen sci-fi series, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The show has been lauded over the years for its LGBTQ representation in Buffy's witch best friend Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), as well as the series' use of supernatural plots as metaphors for myriad adolescent issues.

"It's a community that I've always felt accepted and one of, and safe within, and I'm honored to be considered any part of that community," she explains. "Because I certainly didn't earn my stripes. So, I'm glad to have one more community that accepts me and loves me for me."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Fangirls over Billie Eilish After Singer Admits Childhood Crush on Actress

The Pride Month campaign for queer-owned cannabis beverage brand Cann, in collaboration with Weedmaps, also features a track written by Leland to announce Cann's new zero-added-sugar product line.