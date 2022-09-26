Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary

Selma Blair has the best support squad — including bestie Sarah Michelle Gellar — rooting for her success as finds her groove on Dancing with the Stars.

Blair, 50, and partner Sasha Farber, 38, stepped into the ballroom during the season 31 premiere last week and triumphed with a Viennese waltz to David Cook's "Time of My Life."

Blair's performance was especially poignant as she decided to join the show amid a years-long multiple sclerosis journey. After the routine, audience members erupted with cheers and judge Carrie Ann Inaba was overcome with emotion.

Blair's close friend and former Cruel Intentions costar Gellar is among those cheering on the actress from the sidelines.

Gellar, 45, exclusively tells PEOPLE she is "of course" excited to see Blair compete on the reality competition series — she even promises she "will be begging" for votes on Blair's behalf.

"What's the word when you're like, 'I'll be out there looking for votes for her?'" says Gellar while promoting her Freshpet partnership. "Shilling — shilling for votes. That was what it was!"

Blair earned a score of 28 out of 40 for her first-ever DWTS routine. Since then, she's said the entire performance experience "felt amazing."

"I actually never had a dance before with anyone…. I never had someone ask me to dance in that way," she recently told Access Hollywood. "To learn at least one dance, I mean the gratitude. To have Sasha hold me in a frame so I could leave my walking assistance behind and feel like, 'Wow, he can help me be fluid and move.'"

Blair continued, "Knowing how much support from people literally, physically, and figuratively, what it means and it feels so good … it did, it felt like a fairy tale."

Gellar will next be able to cheer on her longtime friend during Monday's episode of DWTS, when Blair will dance to an Elvis Presley hit. In the meantime, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum will also continue to throw her support behind Freshpet.

Freshpet's fifth annual Fresh Start initiative aims to celebrate and reward no-kill animal shelters, distributing more than $150,000 to such facilities across the country. Gellar will judge this year's submissions and help choose 16 shelters to receive funding.

"The work that these shelters do is so selfless that the idea to reward them for that and bring light to what they're doing," she says. "Please send us submissions. I honestly can't wait to see them."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.