Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary

Sarah Michelle Gellar's former Cruel Intentions costar — and real-life BFF — Selma Blair is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars with pro dancer Sasha Farber

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 03:16 PM
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Selma Blair has the best support squad — including bestie Sarah Michelle Gellar — rooting for her success as finds her groove on Dancing with the Stars.

Blair, 50, and partner Sasha Farber, 38, stepped into the ballroom during the season 31 premiere last week and triumphed with a Viennese waltz to David Cook's "Time of My Life."

Blair's performance was especially poignant as she decided to join the show amid a years-long multiple sclerosis journey. After the routine, audience members erupted with cheers and judge Carrie Ann Inaba was overcome with emotion.

Selma Blair
ABC/Eric McCandless

Blair's close friend and former Cruel Intentions costar Gellar is among those cheering on the actress from the sidelines.

Gellar, 45, exclusively tells PEOPLE she is "of course" excited to see Blair compete on the reality competition series — she even promises she "will be begging" for votes on Blair's behalf.

"What's the word when you're like, 'I'll be out there looking for votes for her?'" says Gellar while promoting her Freshpet partnership. "Shilling — shilling for votes. That was what it was!"

DANCING WITH THE STARS: SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
ABC/Andrew Eccles

Blair earned a score of 28 out of 40 for her first-ever DWTS routine. Since then, she's said the entire performance experience "felt amazing."

"I actually never had a dance before with anyone…. I never had someone ask me to dance in that way," she recently told Access Hollywood. "To learn at least one dance, I mean the gratitude. To have Sasha hold me in a frame so I could leave my walking assistance behind and feel like, 'Wow, he can help me be fluid and move.'"

Blair continued, "Knowing how much support from people literally, physically, and figuratively, what it means and it feels so good … it did, it felt like a fairy tale."

Gellar will next be able to cheer on her longtime friend during Monday's episode of DWTS, when Blair will dance to an Elvis Presley hit. In the meantime, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum will also continue to throw her support behind Freshpet.

Freshpet's fifth annual Fresh Start initiative aims to celebrate and reward no-kill animal shelters, distributing more than $150,000 to such facilities across the country. Gellar will judge this year's submissions and help choose 16 shelters to receive funding.

"The work that these shelters do is so selfless that the idea to reward them for that and bring light to what they're doing," she says. "Please send us submissions. I honestly can't wait to see them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares How a Dog-Sitting Experience Led to Her Adopting a Rescue Pup: 'Had No Intention of Getting Another'
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Adopted Her Rescue Dog After Having 'No Intention of Getting Another'
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey
selma blair
Selma Blair's Son Arthur, 11, Says He's 'Really Proud' of Mom After 'DWTS' Debut: 'It Was Amazing'
selma blair
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Is a 'New Chapter' in Her Multiple Sclerosis Journey: 'Finding Strength'
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
SELMA BLAIR, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DANCING WITH THE STARS
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Alfonso Ribeiro Calls Selma Blair's Journey 'Groundbreaking' for the Show
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
Jersey Shore Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi (Snooki)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino
BRITT STEWART, DANIEL DURANT
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Daniel Durant Already Has Two Famous Fans — and One Has Competed on the Show!
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Teresa Giudice Admits to 'DWTS' Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair
Selma Blair Celebrated by Sarah Michelle Gellar on Her 50th Birthday: 'I'm Always with You'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'DWTS' Star Val Chmerkovskiy Says Pregnant Jenna Johnson is Happy Working on Their 'Life Goals'
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
Inside Vinny Guadagnino's Prep to Look 'Good in a Thong' for 3rd Run as Chippendales Stripper
'Jersey Shore' 's Vinny Guadagnino on How His Chippendales Experience Will Help Him on 'DWTS' : 'Rip It Off'