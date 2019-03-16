Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Throwback Photo of Herself and Kelly Ripa: 'What Was I Thinking?!?'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Friday, Gellar, 41, shared a throwback photo of herself and longtime friend Kelly Ripa.

“Sometimes when I see these old pics, I don’t even know where to start with the — what was I thinking?!?” Gellar captioned the shot, which shows herself and Ripa, 48, posing in black jackets and jeans with their hair swept to one side.

“I mean what was my pink even doing??” Gellar wrote in reference to her finger sticking out.

“#FlashbackFriday Well @KellyRipa at least we co-ordinated our giant bang flip,” Gellar added.

“Did I ever have a good hair day?” Ripa commented on the post, to which Gellar responded, “Hey I have always wanted my hair to look like you — it’s just perspective.”

Gellar and Ripa have remained friends for years after first meeting on the set of All My Children in the ’90s.

Gellar played Kendall Hart while Ripa portrayed Hayley Vaughan.

It was also on the soap opera that Ripa met her husband Mark Consuelos. Consuelos, 47, played her love interest Mateo.

However, before the lovebirds even sparked a romance, Ripa knew he was the one.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him,” Ripa, 47, told Bruce Bozzi for his SiriusXM Radio Andy show “Lunch with Bruce” in August. “I knew when I saw his photograph.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kelly Ripa Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

“They had been looking for this character for some time. They were looking really for a Latino actor, not an actor that was like — they didn’t want like a dark-haired guy. They wanted a Latino actor,” said Ripa.

“And so I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California. And then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him.’ ”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa Instagram

Despite not being a “hopeless romantic,” when Ripa gazed at Consuelos’ photograph, she saw her “entire future with him flash before” her eyes.

More than two decades later, the couple shares three children — sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 17 — together and their marriage is stronger than ever.