Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Returning to TV with Role in Teen Wolf Spinoff Wolf Pack

The Emmy Award winner, 45, is joining a new supernatural TV universe as she was announced to star in the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack during a surprise appearance on the parent show's panel Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Entertainment Weekly .

Additionally, Gellar will serve as an executive producer on the show, for which Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis will return to write and EP. They were joined Thursday by OG stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin .

"Everyone knows that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf," Davis, 47, said during the panel. "So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show."

Gellar added: "Everything these guys have been saying about family and the atmosphere of Jeff's shows is really true. I hope you guys come join us!"

Based on the book series by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack "follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf," according to a plot summary from Paramount+.