Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Pitching Herself for an 'And Just Like That' ... Appearance 22 Years After 'SATC' Cameo

Sarah Michelle Gellar said her Sex in the City character Debbie is now "probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back" on And Just Like That...

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 05:26 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex and the City)HBO
Photo: HBO

Sarah Michelle Gellar is up for returning to the Sex and the City universe.

More than 20 years after her cameo appearance on the HBO series, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum revealed that she thinks her character Debbie has gone from a junior development executive to Hollywood power player who could appear on And Just Like That...

"I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Gellar is hoping that pitch catches the attention of the HBO Max revival showrunner, sharing, "Michael Patrick King, are you listening?"

sarah michelle gellar
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Gellar also recalled playing Debbie — who wanted to turn Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) columns into a movie on the show's third season — after working a long day on the set of Buffy.

"This is a great story: I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Star] had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset," she shared. "And he said to me, 'We're coming to L.A. I'll make it work.' So he wrote this role."

She continued, "I worked all day on Buffy. I had two hours in between. I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?' because I had been working since five in the morning," she continued. "He said, 'We're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you.'"

"I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited," she recalls.

While Gellar is ready to reprise her Sex and the City role, she recently revealed she would not be returning for the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress squashed rumors that she was in talks to return to the film, even though her friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing it.

"As I explained to Jennifer, I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice," Gellar said of her character Helen Shivers, who was violently killed off in the 1997 film. "She's like, 'Are you sure you're dead dead?' I'm like, 'It's soap-dish dead. I don't have a head! You can't write for someone that doesn't have a head. I'm dead.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Her Vegas Commitment to Jennifer Spinner: 'In My Eyes and Heart, She's My Wife'
Julia Garner attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Garner Admits She Was 'Hopeless' and Contemplated a Future Without Acting Before Landing 'Ozark'
Episode 2. Meryl Streep in "Extrapolations," premiering March 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.
'Extrapolations' : A Starry Cast Fights to 'Survive, Even Thrive' amid 'One Terrible Catastrophe After the Other'
kevin powell
'The Real World' 's Kevin Powell Is Married: 'A Love That Is So Powerful It Is Simply Unexplainable'
Paramount+'s The Challenge: World Champions
Johnny 'Bananas', Wes Bergmann and Other Fan Favorites Set to Join 'The Challenge: World Champions' Cast
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
'You' 's Joe Goldberg Befriends Surprise Killer — and Gets a Visit from Dead Ex Love — in Season 4 Part 2 Trailer
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Gwendlyn Brown Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn't Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
Picard Star Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially Had Staunch Stance Against a TNG Series Reunion
Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially 'Vetoed' a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Reunion on 'Picard'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Remembers Late Grandmother on Her Halloween Birthday: 'A True Queen'
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Gives a 'Relationship Status' Update 2 Months After Confirming Split from Kody
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Queen Charlotte Proves to Be a Hands-On Monarch in Sensual New 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off Teaser