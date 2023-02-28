Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Winking 'Buffy' Throwback with Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal once appeared as Edward alongside Gellar's title character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Published on February 28, 2023 12:51 PM
Photo: Pedro Pascal/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar hasn't forgotten the time she shared on screen with Pedro Pascal.

Gellar, 45, shared a picture on Instagram from her Buffy the Vampire Slayer days featuring The Last of Us star. "When #Mother met #Father," Gellar captioned the photo — which showed Buffy (Gellar) walking alongside Edward (Pascal).

Viewers of the series will remember that Edward and Buffy's friendship didn't last long. They met on his first day at college and planned to meet up again later, only for Edward to be kidnapped and changed into a blood sucker by vampire Sunday (Katharine Towne). Needless to say, Buffy had to kill him.

Several comments retroactively wished for a romance between Edward and Buffy if things had been different for Pascal's character.

Other commenters pointed to Pascal's viral success in HBO's dystopian zombie series The Last of Us and urged Gellar to consider some kind of combination spin-off.

"​​Buffy the Clicker Slayer," one commenter joked.

"Legends!" wrote another. "The Last Of Us season 2 he runs into a woman who's been slaying vampires, demons and the forces of darkness in Cleveland."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pedro Pascal
Rebecca Sapp/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty

Pascal, 47, is somewhat of a slayer himself in his current role. His rugged survivalist character Joel treks across the widely contaminated American countryside to find his long-lost brother (Gabriel Luna) and deliver a young girl (Bella Ramsey) to safety. Only this time, Pascal is battling a fungal mutation that takes over human bodies rather than vampires.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu.

