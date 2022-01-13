Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes She's 'Unimpressed' with 2022 and Is 'Bringing 1983 Back'

Donning smokey purple eyeshadow and bright pink blush, Sarah Michelle Gellar simply shook her head in disapproval in a boomerang posted to Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is bringing back the '80s.

In a boomerang posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, sported a 1980s-inspired look — which included smokey purple eyeshadow and bright pink blush — and wrote that she was thus far "unimpressed" with the new year.

"As I've been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I'm think of just bringing 1983 back," the actress captioned the boomerang, in which she simply shook her head in disapproval.

Gellar completed her throwback look with soft bangs, dangling pink and yellow lightning bolt earrings and a black tank top.

Longtime pal Selma Blair, 49, shared the sentiment in the comments section, responding, "I'm ok with that. ⚡️⚡️."

Although Gellar joked that she hasn't been a fan of 2022 just 12 days into January, she did appear to festively ring it in alongside husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 45, and their two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.

The family of four was recently seen on a tropical getaway, according to vacation footage Gellar shared to Instagram last week.

The foursome posed in front of palm trees in one photo, and Gellar hugged their two kids — whose faces she covered with star emojis — in another shot.

"Vacation photo dump (also know [sic] as me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures)," the mom of two captioned the series of family photos.