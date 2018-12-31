Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Take Selfie with Her Wax Figure: 'One Man's Fantasy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is taking a walk down memory lane in a very unique way.

The actress was seeing double this weekend when she stopped by to check in on her old wax figure from 2004, the year after her hugely popular show Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended. The statue resides at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gellar, 41, posted several pictures and videos from the outing, which included her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. The two even posed for a selfie with the wax statue in the middle.

“One man’s fantasy, is another man’s nightmare,” Gellar joked in the caption of the shot.

WATCH: Joss Whedon: Buffy and Angel “Is The Grandest Love Story I’ll Ever Tell”

Gellar also posted funny videos of her trying to talk to her unresponsive wax figure.

“You’re, like, literally my ghost of Christmas past,” Gellar says in the first, titled “Conversations with myself.”

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Funny Marital Advice on 16th Anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr.

“You’re like, the quiet version of me. Is it something I said? Something I didn’t say?” Gellar continues in the second video after asking the statue whether she liked the song that was playing.

The fun trip comes months after Gellar and Prinze Jr. celebrated their 16th anniversary in Sept. The actress marked the occasion with a sweet selfie of the two and a hilarious caption about marriage.

“Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr. married on Sept. 1, 2002, after meeting on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Together, the duo shares 8-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and 6-year-old son Rocky James.