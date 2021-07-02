Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoy 'Peaceful' Hawaii Getaway: 'Officially Found Paradise'

On Friday, Gellar shared a selfie on Instagram that was taken during the couple's recent Hawaii getaway. "Ok seriously ….. this is the peaceful look of two parents getting an actual vacation," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, captioned the photo. "We have officially found paradise."

Tagging Mauna Lani Hawaii, a luxury resort in the region, Gellar added: "You are perfect."

She shared more photos from the trip on her Instagram Story, including a glimpse at a meal eaten at CanoeHouse in Waimea, Hawaii, where she described the restaurant's food as "beyond."

The Cruel Intentions star also shared a photo of the sunset at the resort and shots from the various activities the pair engaged in. In fact, Gellar dubbed surf canoeing as her "new passion."

Gellar and Prinze Jr., 45, have been married since 2002. The longtime pair welcomed daughter Charlotte Grace, 11, in 2009 and son Rocky James, 8, in 2012.

The couple, who met on the set of their 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last September. Sharing photos on Instagram from their early 2000s wedding, Gellar wrote at the time: "You... are my favorite husband #happyanniversary."

Early last year, the twosome opened up about how their friendship turned into their now-decades-long romance.

"We were friends for a very long time. We've had many dinners before. We were supposed to go with someone else, and that third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go," Gellar recalled on PEOPLE Now in March 2020. "We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

Though both Gellar and Prinze Jr. "didn't believe" in marriage at first, Prinze Jr. recalled not wanting "to pursue dates with other girls."