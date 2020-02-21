After nearly two decades of marriage, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have learned the importance of quality time.

“We appreciate the perspective from the outside, but when you’re in a relationship, you just try to be in the moment. We don’t analyze it,” Prinze Jr., 43, tells PEOPLE.

“It’s our marriage and we just try to stay in the moment,” the actor shares.

To help them stay present in their moments together, the couple has implemented a practical at-home rule.

“We have a no phone rule at the dinner table,” says Gellar, 42. “It’s about making sure that eye contact is made and that conversations are had.”

Says Prinze Jr., who shares daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, 7, with Gellar, “Our kids don’t have phones — that’s a grownup rule!”

This September, the pair will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary. And over the course of their marriage, they’ve learned to tag-team when it comes to cooking in the kitchen.

“I love to cook, I’ve cooked since I was a kid,” says Prinze Jr. “I cook more, she bakes more. She does more desserts and breakfasts, I do more lunches and dinners.”

“We don’t do dessert every night of the week. We ration that for the weekend,” says Gellar.

Enjoying at-home cooking and family time together around the table is part of the reason the pair decided to partner with Cascade for the dishwasher detergent brand’s new “Do It Every Night” campaign, which encourages water conservation by having people consider running the dishwasher every night instead of washing dishes by hand.

“It’s a playful look inside our lives. It was also a campaign that we both clicked with living in Southern California and needing to conserve water. It felt like a good fit for us,” Prinze Jr. says about the ad.

Of course, cleaning dishes comes after a yummy meal has been made.

“My favorite thing Freddie cooks changes from time to time,” explains Gellar.

Currently, “we do big pasta and fish nights on Sunday nights,” says the actress. “Freddie goes to the farmer’s market and gets all the fresh ingredients.”

Says Prinze Jr., “That’s our new tradition.”