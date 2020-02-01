Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of First Date with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are celebrating 20 years of love!

On Friday, Gellar, 42, posted a sweet Instagram in honor of two decades since she and Prinze Jr., 43, had a dinner date that would eventually lead to marriage and two children.

“20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town,” the actress wrote. “That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up.”

Gellar added, “Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77for not showing up for dinner.”

After meeting on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, Gellar and Prinze Jr. married on Sept. 1, 2002. They share two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, 8.

The pair have also appeared in multiple films together including Scooby Doo and Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (as each other’s love interests, Fred and Daphne, respectively), and have voiced characters in Happily N’Ever After and Star Wars Rebels.

In honor of their 16th wedding anniversary in September 2018, Gellar shared some funny marital advice with an adorable selfie of the pair on Instagram.

“Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade,” she wrote.

In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secret to her successful marriage is paying attention to one’s partner.

“Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she said. “Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

That same year, Prinze Jr. revealed during a Facebook Live interview how he knew Gellar was the one for him.

“A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as actresses, they didn’t eat; they ate salad,” he said of the couple’s first date to a Los Angeles restaurant. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”

“And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try,’ ” he continued. “And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.’ “