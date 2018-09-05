Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Funny Marital Advice on 16th Anniversary with Freddie Prinze Jr.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes wishing you had a club and spade?

That’s the advice Sarah Michelle Gellar jokingly suggested after 16 years with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in honor of the couple’s anniversary.

Gellar, 41, posted an adorable selfie of the pair on Instagram Monday, writing, “Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr. married on Sept. 1, 2002, after meeting on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Together, the duo shares 8-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and 6-year-old son Rocky James.

RELATED: Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Sweet Relationship Is What Dreams Are Made of

Since they started dating in 2000, they have appeared in multiple films together including Scooby Doo and Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (as each other’s love interests, Fred and Daphne), and have voiced characters in Happily N’Ever After and Star Wars Rebels.

In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secret to her successful marriage is paying attention to one’s partner.

“Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she said. “Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Sweet Video Montage for 15th Anniversary with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Getty

That same year, Prinze Jr. revealed during a Facebook Live interview how he knew Gellar was the one for him.

“A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as actresses, they didn’t eat; they ate salad,” he said of the couple’s first date to a Los Angeles restaurant. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”

“And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try,’ ” he continued. “And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.’ “