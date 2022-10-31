Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween.

The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist."

The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions, a "tiara and bouquet" from I Know What You Did Last Summer, a "wooden stake" from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a "talking dog" from Gellar's role as Daphne in Scooby Doo.

"In case anyone is in need of a last-minute Halloween costume," Gellar wrote to her fans on Instagram.

The meme itself is not just Gellar-focused. Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg in Buffy, shared one of her own called "Lesbian Witch," captioning the image "In case you needed a costume idea 😂."

Other celebrities to have got in on the Halloween memes include country superstar Maren Morris, who poked fun at her public feud with Brittany Kerr Aldean, wife of fellow country star Jason Aldean, by tweeting a Photoshopped image of a "lunatic country music person" costume.

The faux costume, which was notably "child size" — Morris is 5'1" — boasts the inclusion of pieces like a tambourine, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and "beef with transphobes."

The meme refers back to a September interview Brittany did with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, during which she inspired the conservative pundit to use the phrase to describe Morris.

In reply, Morris then had the phrase printed on charity T-shirts she sold to raise more than $150,000 for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

"Tall guy not included" it adds in reference to Morris' husband Ryan Hurd, who at 6 feet, 3 inches is the subject of her song "Tall Guys."

As for Gellar, when she's not meme-ing or being a "Bad B---- Female Protagonist" she's setting social media boundaries for her children. The actress told Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways this month that she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. don't allow children Charlotte Grace, 13, and Rocky James, 10, to have social media accounts of their own.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment," said Gellar, who added that while her kids are "allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones," they aren't given the green light to make accounts of their own.

"We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules," she added of her and Prinze. Jr, 46. "The same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."