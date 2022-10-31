Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume

Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume

By
Published on October 31, 2022 01:01 PM
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Teen Wolf: The Movie" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween.

The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist."

The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions, a "tiara and bouquet" from I Know What You Did Last Summer, a "wooden stake" from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a "talking dog" from Gellar's role as Daphne in Scooby Doo.

"In case anyone is in need of a last-minute Halloween costume," Gellar wrote to her fans on Instagram.

The meme itself is not just Gellar-focused. Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg in Buffy, shared one of her own called "Lesbian Witch," captioning the image "In case you needed a costume idea 😂."

Other celebrities to have got in on the Halloween memes include country superstar Maren Morris, who poked fun at her public feud with Brittany Kerr Aldean, wife of fellow country star Jason Aldean, by tweeting a Photoshopped image of a "lunatic country music person" costume.

The faux costume, which was notably "child size" — Morris is 5'1" — boasts the inclusion of pieces like a tambourine, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and "beef with transphobes."

The meme refers back to a September interview Brittany did with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, during which she inspired the conservative pundit to use the phrase to describe Morris.

In reply, Morris then had the phrase printed on charity T-shirts she sold to raise more than $150,000 for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

"Tall guy not included" it adds in reference to Morris' husband Ryan Hurd, who at 6 feet, 3 inches is the subject of her song "Tall Guys."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Gellar, when she's not meme-ing or being a "Bad B---- Female Protagonist" she's setting social media boundaries for her children. The actress told Yahoo! Life's parenting series So Mini Ways this month that she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. don't allow children Charlotte Grace, 13, and Rocky James, 10, to have social media accounts of their own.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

"I believe kids need to know what their limitations are, and they actually thrive in that environment," said Gellar, who added that while her kids are "allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones," they aren't given the green light to make accounts of their own.

"We're not mean, we're not unnecessarily strict, but we have rules," she added of her and Prinze. Jr, 46. "The same way I abide by my code of rules, I expect the same from our children."

Related Articles
Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Maren Morris Embraces 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Title as She Gets in on Halloween Costume Meme
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media
Ted Lasso, Olive Penderghast
57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Says She's Not Sure If She'll Go to the CMA Awards: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChfIrn-r1NN/.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Jokes About Already Missing Her 'Paradise' Vacation
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Tucker Carlson attends Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon ); AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 7: Maren Morris poses backstage during the iHeartCountry Festival at the Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Maren Morris Raises $150K for Trans Nonprofits with Merch of Tucker Carlson's 'Lunatic' Dig
West Hollywood, CA - Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart And Madelaine Petsch are all dressed up as the witches from 'Hocus Pocus' as they head to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Celebrates a New Album and Six CMA Nominations: 'It Really Is Insane'
Megan Thee Stallion, Alessia Cara
41 Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas From Your Favorite Celebrities
Michelle Browder is an artist and activist
Artist Michelle Browder Creates 'Mothers of Gynecology' Monument to Enslaved Women Who Endured Experiments
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm Parts Ways with Him Following Wife Brittany's Transphobic Comments
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities