Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Longtime Pal and Buffy Costar Seth Green's 48th Birthday

"I've loved you a long time," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote in her birthday tribute for Seth Green

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green from the show 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is letting her longtime friend, Seth Green, how much she appreciates him on his 48th birthday.

On Instagram Tuesday, Gellar, 44, posted an adorable throwback of the two Buffy the Vampire Slayer alums as children.

"Happy Birthday @sethgreen," she wrote. "I've loved you a long time!!!

In the post's comments section, fellow Buffy alumna Emma Caulfield posted a series of red hearts and exclamation points. Michelle Trachtenberg replied: "I love @sethgreen more!!! We are in a sister fight! 😜 💚."

Green's wife, Clare Grant, also commented with two red heart emojis.

Celebrating his special day in a separate post, Green teased his upcoming General Motors Super Bowl ad in which he reprises his Austin Powers in Goldmember character, Scott Evil.

"Happy birthday to me," he captioned the brief clip.

Gellar noted in the post's captions that the commercial "is the best." Jokingly, she added: "@sethgreen So we should prob go to the game to support rt?"

Gellar and Green have been friends for nearly four decades. While celebrating his birthday last year, the actress shared a video featuring several photos of them over the years.

"Well @sethgreen, 36 plus years of friendship, 3 continents, goodness knows how many hair colors, and shockingly for Hollywood, only two marriages between us 😂," she wrote on Instagram. "Sadly this is the longest I've gone without a hug from you EVER."

Added Gellar, "So on your birthday, this digital hug and trip down memory lane will have to do. Happy birthday my dear friend, I miss you madly."

Sharing his appreciation alongside the post, Green called Gellar a "wonderful and inspiring human."

"You're truly the best," he said in response. "I feel so lucky to have you as a friend all this time. Such a consistently wonderful and inspiring human — love you my friend."

Prior to their time on Buffy together, the two actors also appeared in a 1985 commercial for Duncan Hines. Gellar was 8 at the time while Green was 11.

Gellar previously shared a photo from that time on Instagram and joked that the pair "have been causing trouble together for ever [sic]." That photo, which also included "childhood friends" in hashtag form, featured the pair in the same outfits as Gellar's 48th birthday tribute to Green on Tuesday.