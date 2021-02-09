Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 36 Years of Friendship with Buffy Costar Seth Green: 'Miss You'

"Sadly this is the longest I've gone without a hug from you EVER," the actress wrote on Instagram in a birthday tribute

Sarah Michelle Gellar is thankful for her old friend.

The actress celebrated her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar Seth Green's 47th birthday on Monday with a look back at their decade-spanning friendship.

"Well @sethgreen, 36 plus years of friendship, 3 continents, goodness knows how many hair colors, and shockingly for hollywood, only two marriages between us," she captioned a slideshow of photos of the two from over the years, including plenty of hilarious selfies.

Due to the pandemic, Gellar, 43, said this has been the longest she has gone without seeing Green in person.

"Sadly this is the longest I've gone without a hug from you EVER," she wrote. "So on your birthday, this digital hug and trip down memory lane will have to do. Happy birthday my dear friend, I miss you madly."

And Green was clearly feeling the love. The actor commented on the post, calling Gellar a "wonderful and inspiring human."

"You're truly the best. I feel so lucky to have you as a friend all this time. Such a consistently wonderful and inspiring human — love you my friend," he wrote.

Gellar portrayed the heroic teen Buffy Summers on the hit supernatural drama series throughout its seven-season run. Green, meanwhile, starred as the werewolf, Oz, until season 4.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Last month, Gellar honored her Buffy role on what would be the character's milestone 40th birthday. She shared a throwback photo of herself in character as Buffy on Instagram, where she urged her followers to find inspiration from Buffy's bravery.