Sarah Michelle Gellar Mixes Up Date of Wedding Anniversary: 'Thought it Was Tomorrow'

Sarah Michelle Gellar admitted to nearly confusing her own wedding anniversary date after nearly 20 years of marriage to her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, 44, celebrated her 19-year wedding anniversary Wednesday with a hilariously honest Instagram post, sharing a black and white photo from her 2002 nuptials. The couple smiled and held hands in their wedding best on the big day in the throwback pic.

"Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow," Gellar joked.

"Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future," she added.

The 45-year-old actor teased her right back in the comments, writing "I'm sticking with tomorrow. I don't care what they said."

The couple met while filming the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, and wed in 2002. They would go on to welcome two children – daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 9.

Last year, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated her spouse on their 18th anniversary, jokingly calling Prinze Jr. her "favorite husband." And in January 2020, the couple celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their very first date.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Credit: KMazur/WireImage

"20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town," Gellar wrote on Instagram at the time. "That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up."

She added, "Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77for not showing up for dinner."

Prinze Jr. revealed in a 2016 Facebook Live interview that Gellar made quite the impression on their first date.

"We sat down and she ate everything," he said, "including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, 'It's popcorn, try.' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, 'Yo, my girl is legit.' "

The actors told PEOPLE in March that they had been friends for a while before their dinner date, but the dynamic of their relationship shifted after that evening.

"We've had many dinners before. We were supposed to go with someone else, and that a third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go," Gellar said. "We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened."

Her husband explained that he didn't want to be with anyone else after that special date.